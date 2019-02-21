

CTV Saskatoon





Roads are now open at the scene of a 14-vehicle crash on Circle Drive near Valley Road, Saskatoon police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 7:40 a.m. All three lanes of Circle Drive were blocked by the crash and traffic was being re-routed.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said a semi-trailer were involved in the collision.

According to the fire department, only one person involved in the collision needed medical attention. However, there was debris and fluids leaking at the scene.