Road reopen following school bus crash near Tisdale, RCMP gathering more details
Saskatchewan RCMP says the intersection between Range Road 2160 and Range Road 2155 is now open following a school bus crash in the area on Monday.
The area was closed to traffic for about 12 hours after the school bus carrying children crashed. RCMP says some of the children were treated for various injuries and they are working to obtain more information that will be provided at a later time.
Just before 4 p.m. on Monday, the Saskatchewan RCMP says officers from the Tisdale detachment were called to the intersection of Township Road 424 and Range Road 2160 for a single vehicle collision involving a school bus.
In a release on Monday night, RCMP said the bus was currently upright in the ditch and the adult driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
In an updated release Tuesday Morning, RCMP said investigators are still working to obtain more information on the crash.
RCMP says more information will be provided as it becomes available.
