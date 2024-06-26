River safety tips for Saskatoon’s long weekend

With a summer long weekend approaching, Saskatoon residents are lucky to have a river running through the city to enjoy a variety of activities.

But whether you’re in a canoe, a kayak, on a paddleboard, or a boat, different vessels on a small waterway make safety a concern.

“Traditionally it’s busier in the summer,” said deputy chief of operations and communications with the Saskatoon Fire Department, Rob Hogan. “Obviously as the days turn nice like today, we’re going to see more people, more activity. Especially because it’s a long weekend, we’ll see more activity. So we just prepare like we normally would throughout the year.”

A City of Saskatoon bylaw prohibits swimming in the river and has designated areas for motorized, non-motorized vessels, and areas where boats are not allowed.

But Prairie Lily captain Mike Steckhan says it can be difficult to know where the zones end when you're on the water.

“If you're driving on Circle Drive, there's white lines and yellow lines telling you where the lanes are,” said Steckhan. “There are no lines painted on the surface of the river, so once again, it's pretty hard for people who are navigating in any particular zone.”

(John Flatters/CTV News)

Steckhan understands that most prairie people aren’t experienced or trained in nautical rules and regulations. But he’s seen some close calls from the wheelhouse of the boat.

“Last summer there was a young lady who decided to swim across the river right in front of me,” he said. “And she was incensed that I didn't go around when I blew the horn and said, get out of the way.”

The Saskatoon Fire Department responds to rescue situations on the river and will be on the water this long weekend. But while firefighters are there to help in an emergency, they can't get there right away.

“We will be out during busier times such as Canada Day or this long weekend,” said Hogan. “We might be out periodically during the day, depending on what’s going on within the city. But traditionally our role is a rescue or response role, so while we are out there, we can’t guarantee we’ll be out there when you have an emergency.”

Steckhan urges common sense and situational awareness on the water this summer for everyone's enjoyment and safety.

“You’re zipping around or you’re canoeing or paddling,” said Steckhan. “You’ve got your sea-doo out, your personal watercraft, or even your water ski boat, you’re so intent on having fun that you lose your situational awareness. As long as people can be situationally aware, where is everybody else? What effect am I having on everybody else? In other words, common sense. If everybody was common sense and polite, they would find themselves following the rules just by coincidence.”