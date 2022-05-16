Rising fuel costs a challenge in search for missing Sask. boy

The rising cost of fuel is a concern as the nearly month-long search for a missing Saskatchewan boy continues.

Frank Young, five, was reported missing on April 19. He was playing in the front yard of his home on Red Earth Cree Nation.

He was last seen around noon that day, although he may have been spotted at a local playground around 2:30 p.m., according to police.

During a news conference in Prince Albert on Monday, Shoal Lake Cree Nation Chief Marcel Head said there is no intention of ending the search for the boy.

"We won't quit, we're not going to give up until we find a little Frank," Head said.

However, he acknowledged rising gas prices are a challenge.

"The cost of fuel these days has increased a lot," Head said.

The gas is helping to keep crews searching by boat and all-terrain vehicles.

Head joined other leaders in calling for more support from the provincial and federal governments for the ongoing search.

Red Earth Cree Nation Chief Fabian Head said a request had been made to the federal government to deploy the Canadian Rangers in the search for the boy.

The president of the Prince Albert Grand Council's search and rescue unit issued a call for more volunteers to help in the search.

"We need more people on the ground and if you're able to, I'm asking my First Nation, sisters, brothers, cousins, to please help the family and come and help search," Michelle Vandevord said.

Searches have been conducted by land, air and water since Young was reported missing, with the assistance of hundreds of volunteers.

Abduction is not suspected and Young's disappearance does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.

A 92 square-kilometre area in and around the community was searched extensively in the days following his disappearance.

In an update to media last week, RCMP said the focus for its boat crews was primarily on the Carrot River, which runs through the community.

Young's family began looking for him soon after he was discovered missing.

"The day Frank went missing everybody acted right away," his grandmother Teresa Whitecap said during the news conference.

She described Young as fun-loving and creative and said he loved to play outside with other kids.

Whitecap described how the boy would make crafts for his aunt, who he lived with, to mark special days like Mother's Day and Christmas.

"Once we find Frank we are going to hold a big community feast for all the people that have come and helped search for Frank to say thank you to them," Whitecap said.

"That's what keeps us going every day is the hope that we're gonna see Frank."