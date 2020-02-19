TORONTO -- Breakout neo-classical pianist Alexandra Streliski will join City and Colour's Dallas Green in a performance at this year's Juno Awards in Saskatoon.

Streliski, who hails from Quebec, has become one of the stars to watch on the classical music scene. She's competing for three trophies at Canada's biggest night in music, including album of the year and breakthrough artist -- two categories where a purely instrumental artist has never been nominated before.

Her album "Inescape," which has been certified gold in Canada for selling and streaming the equivalent of 40,000 units, is also nominated for instrumental album.

Streliski is already a darling of Quebec's music scene, sweeping through the province's Felix Awards last year with wins for breakthrough artist, instrumental album, and songwriter of the year.

Green's project "A Pill for Loneliness" is up for adult alternative album of the year at the Junos.

Indigenous electro-pop singer Iskwe, country artist Meghan Patrick, R&B artist Ali Gatie and bluegrass band the Dead South round out the final batch of performers announced Wednesday.

Retired singer Anne Murray, who holds the record for the most Juno wins at 25 trophies, will make her first appearance at the awards show since 2013 to induct Jann Arden into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

The 49th Juno Awards will be hosted by pop singer Alessia Cara, who also leads with six nominations, while previously announced performers include rapper Tory Lanez, who trails Cara with five nods.

Other performers already announced include R&B artist Daniel Caesar, pop singer Lennon Stella and rock band the Glorious Sons.

The Junos will broadcast on the CBC from the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon on March 15 and will stream globally on the CBC website.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2020.