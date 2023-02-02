Residents evacuated as Saskatoon fire crews battle blaze on westside
Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) had residents of a home evacuate after crews responded to reports of a possible house fire around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.
Three fire engines, an aerial apparatus, a rescue truck and the battalion chief were sent to a home in the 1500 block of Avenue H North, according to an SFD news release.
“On arrival, fire crews found fire in detached shed. Firefighters had occupants evacuate house. Utility companies were called to shut down service for scene safety,” the release said.
The fire was brought under control by 3:20 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing and more details will be made available when it is completed.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Q & A with a Russian warfare expert: 'This is not a proxy war' with the U.S.
With the anniversary of Ukraine's invasion by Russia around the corner, CTV News sat down with a Russian warfare expert to discuss how he sees the conflict playing out and what happens next.
'Brutally cold': Extreme weather warnings spread across Canada
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, as of Thursday morning there were extreme cold or winter storm warnings active from coast to coast, with the harshest extreme cold warnings stretching from northern Alberta all the way to Nova Scotia.
Would you pay $300 a year for quick access to a nurse? Dealing with demand, Ontario doctors get creative
Paid subscriptions to on-demand care are among the many strategies primary health-care providers in Ontario are adopting in order to meet increased demand for access to doctors in the past year, while also managing staffing shortages.
Why Delissio pizzas and other Nestle products will disappear from Canadian stores
Nestle Canada says it is winding down its frozen meals and pizza business in Canada over the next six months. The four brands that will no longer be sold in the freezer aisle at Canadian grocery stores are Delissio, Stouffer's, Lean Cuisine and Life Cuisine.
Ontario paramedic breaks down during emotional final radio call before retirement
A paramedic signing off for duty for the last time got choked up and teary-eyed during his final radio call to colleagues.
Migrant workers sneak secret menus into Canadian restaurants to expose exploitation
Hundreds of customers who scan QR codes for restaurant menus across Canada are being surprised by secret menus instead, revealing the hidden costs behind the food they eat.
Video of Sask. hockey rink's 95-year-old staircase grabs national attention online
One of Saskatchewan’s oldest hockey rinks has garnered national attention for its unique features and unusual design.
Chinese spy balloon spotted over Western U.S., Pentagon says
The U.S. is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over U.S. airspace for a couple days, but the Pentagon decided not to shoot it down due to risks of harm for people on the ground, officials said Thursday.
Six more weeks of winter? Here are the predictions of groundhogs across North America
Will we see six more weeks of winter, or an early spring? Here’s what some of the groundhogs (and one human) have predicted so far, from coast-to-coast.
Regina
-
Regina hospital patient died while waiting for admission, paramedic logs reveal
Paramedic logs from 2022 are highlighting some of the pressures Regina EMS workers have been facing for months including one instance where a patient died following offload delays at the hospital, the documents indicate.
-
Video of Sask. hockey rink's 95-year-old staircase grabs national attention online
One of Saskatchewan’s oldest hockey rinks has garnered national attention for its unique features and unusual design.
-
'Embrace our winter': Frost 2.0 puts final touches on festival prep
The final details are being chiselled into place at the REAL District in preparation for the second annual Frost Festival taking place Feb. 3 to 12.
Winnipeg
-
Search warrant: Winnipeg couple used their “stash” to hand out THC candy to children on Halloween
New documents show what led to a couple handing out cannabis-infused gummies to children in Winnipeg - and what happened in the hours directly after.
-
‘We'd have to strip her down’: Insurance issues concerning mobile home owner
A mobile home owner could potentially be out thousands of dollars after learning her home might not be insurable.
-
17-year-old arrested for double homicide in The Pas: RCMP
RCMP have arrested a 17-year-old male from Moose Lake in connection to a double homicide in The Pas last month.
Calgary
-
Buick carjacked from northeast Calgary dealership following test drive
Calgary police are investigating after a carjacking at a northeast dealership on Thursday afternoon.
-
Calgary office vacancy rate declining as business community returning to city's core
After years of decline, demand for Calgary's downtown commercial real estate is showing signs of returning to life.
-
Chestermere city staffer charged with assault in connection with January incident
A city staffer in Chestermere is now facing a formal charge of assault after police were made aware of an incident while she was working at city hall last month.
Edmonton
-
'Escalating violence' contributes to closure of Edmonton senior's centre: board of directors
The Operation Friendship Seniors Society (OFSS) announced Wednesday that it would be shutting down services at the McCauley Seniors drop-in facility.
-
4 arrested after south Edmonton pawn shop robbed, employees shot at: EPS
Four people in their 30s have now been charged with robbing a pawn shop in south Edmonton, while police work to determine if one of the accused also shot two workers at another store in December.
-
Ukrainian jazz trio gives masterclass at MacEwan as bandmate fights on the eastern front
Musicians from Ukraine are visiting MacEwan University this week to share their music and raise money and awareness for the war in their country and the friends they have on the front lines.
Toronto
-
'We win or it’s free' paralegal bribed court clerk in traffic ticket fixing scheme: testimony alleges
A paralegal firm whose tagline is “we win or it’s free” bribed a Toronto traffic court clerk to change legal records to make it look like they had won, said the clerk in the first time he has testified publicly about the case.
-
Southern Ontario bracing for arrival of 'dangerous' blast of cold weather
Toronto and most of Ontario are in for a frigid bout of winter weather, according to Environment Canada.
-
Air Canada outage impacts operations at Toronto Pearson Airport
An outage experienced by Air Canada impacted operations at Toronto Pearson International Airport Thursday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
EXTREME COLD WARNING
EXTREME COLD WARNING | Here's when frigid temperatures will arrive in Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning with Ottawa expected to see its coldest temperatures in years.
-
Parents facing charges after 1-year-old suffers opioid overdose at Kingston, Ont. home
Two parents are facing charges of criminal negligence causing bodily harm after a toddler suffered an opioid overdose at a home in Kingston, Ont. last week.
-
How much does a trip to Disney World Florida cost during March Break versus off-season
As March Break approaches, travel agents are experiencing a surge in bookings, with many families choosing to travel to Disney World in Florida despite the rising cost.
Vancouver
-
Surrey man charged with 2016 White Rock arson that displaced 100
More than six years after flames tore through an apartment building in White Rock, and more than 18 months after police announced they had made arrests in the case, charges have now been laid against a Surrey man, Mounties announced Thursday.
-
1 dead, another injured after commercial trucks collide on Highway 5
A crash on the Coquihalla Highway involving two commercial vehicles has left one person dead and another injured.
-
'He’s the Downtown Eastside newspaper': Community push for City of Vancouver to recognize street artist
Community members on the Downtown Eastside want the City of Vancouver to recognize Smokey Devil, a well-known street artist .
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Extreme cold warnings blanket the province of Quebec
After an extremely mild month of January, the province is bracing for a blast of arctic air that will move in tonight and last until Saturday. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued extreme cold warnings that covers most of the province with wind chills expected to be between -38 and -42 across the South and -50 across Northern Quebec.
-
'It just takes one bad dose': Coroner rules NDG fixture Sean Abbott died from overdose
A beloved man who was a fixture on the streets of Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood died last year from a combination of street drugs in his system, including fentanyl, a coroner has ruled.
-
When will work on Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge end? It's 'complicated,' says Transport Ministry
The discovery of major cracks on the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge is causing trouble for off-island commuters, with traffic down from three to two lanes in each direction. According to Transport Quebec, it's difficult to say when conditions on the bridge will return to normal.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria cancer agency building partially evacuated due to 'noxious odour'
Hazmat teams were called to the BC Cancer Agency building in Victoria on Thursday due to reports of a "noxious odour" in the building.
-
Langford men arrested in drug-trafficking investigation
Two men from Langford, B.C., have been arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking after officers executed search warrants in the Greater Victoria area.
-
Quadra Island homicide victim identified as 'courageous soul'
The tight-knit community of Quadra Island, B.C., is grieving the death of 39-year-old Jessica McLaggan, whose death is being investigated as a homicide.
Atlantic
-
Extreme cold warnings issued for all three Maritime provinces
On the day that Shubenacadie Sam predicted six more weeks of winter, there are extreme cold warnings cautioning that the coldest air of the season is about to arrive in the Maritimes.
-
N.B. RCMP investigating after children ingest cannabis edibles at Sackville middle school
Police in Sackville, N.B., are investigating after seven children ingested cannabis edibles at a middle school on Wednesday.
-
Extra spaces open at shelters ahead of freezing temperatures; heat pump users warned of pipe bursts
An extreme cold warning has been issued across the region, with some saying the arctic air could break record-low temperatures in the Maritimes.
Northern Ontario
-
Fight between two 7-year-olds turns violent after mom gets involved
An argument between two young children playing outside together escalated to violence when a parent got involved, a North Bay mom says.
-
OLG to unveil $48M lottery winner from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. is holding a big reveal Friday morning: the winner of a $48 million Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw.
-
Student presentation in Sudbury to go ahead, despite board opposition
The past few weeks have been a bit of a roller coaster for 16-year-old Ra'Jah Mohamed, a student at Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School.
London
-
'Chloe was a bright light': Former cheerleading coach remembers victim of fatal south London crash
One person has died and four others were sent to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in south London Wednesday night. She has since ben identified by her former cheerleading coach as 19-year-old Chloe Mackenzie.
-
Tragedy leads to second chance at life, two families forever bonded
Two-year-old Ella Crosset loved to dance and celebrate Halloween. Her smile lit up a room, and brought joy to so many people. But Ella passed away after a pool accident, and the pain of that loss was incomprehensible — through tragedy however, comes hope.
-
Snow squall warning issued, frigid temperatures to impact London region
Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for the London region Thursday evening. This comes as the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has issued its first cold weather alert of the year.