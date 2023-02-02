Residents evacuated as Saskatoon fire crews battle blaze on westside

Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) had residents of a home evacuate after crews responded to reports of a possible house fire around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

Three fire engines, an aerial apparatus, a rescue truck and the battalion chief were sent to a home in the 1500 block of Avenue H North, according to an SFD news release.

“On arrival, fire crews found fire in detached shed. Firefighters had occupants evacuate house. Utility companies were called to shut down service for scene safety,” the release said.

The fire was brought under control by 3:20 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing and more details will be made available when it is completed.