Residents evacuated as Saskatoon fire crews battle blaze on westside

Saskatoon fire crews responded to a potential house fire on Avenue H North. (Saskatoon Fire Department) Saskatoon fire crews responded to a potential house fire on Avenue H North. (Saskatoon Fire Department)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London