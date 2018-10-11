

CTV Saskatoon





A new study is shedding light on the potential effects of a couple of routes planned for Saskatoon's bus rapid transit plan.

A proposal for main routes with dedicated bus lanes on Third Avenue downtown received opposition from the business community.

Many suggested the corridor should go down First Avenue past Midtown Plaza.

A report going to City Hall next week says there are benefits to having dedicated routes on First Avenue or Third Avenue – but First Avenue could force riders on the eastern edge of downtown to walk further to bus stations.

The report also identifies the risks and benefits of moving dedicated bike lanes from Fourth Avenue to Third Avenue.