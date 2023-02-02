Report calling on city to create warning system for drivers during heavy rain, flooding

A report written and reviewed by Saskatoon Water is calling on the city to create a warning system, in particular for drivers, when roadways become “dangerously flooded” due to heavy rain.

According to the report, on June 20, 2022, the city saw upwards of 75 millimetres of rain in some areas of the city within one hour. The heavy rain caused many cars to become stuck in underpasses and classes were even cancelled at Chief Whitecap School, leaving parents to pick up their children in knee-deep water.

“We wanted to make sure our infrastructure was functioning as efficiently as possible, if not, to make a plan to fix those efficiencies,” said stormwater utility manager Mitch McMann.

In response to the rain storm, inspections were completed on over 10 kilometres of the storm sewer infrastructure system. It found pipes had anywhere from five to 50 per cent of debris inside.

“Debris from the streets gets into those curbs and gutters will sometimes become lodged or within those pipes so it’s a known issue,” McMann said.

During the flooding, the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) attended five locations to help drivers out of their stalled vehicles.

SFD also attended three calls for downed power lines and three property flooding concerns.

“Saskatoon EMO always encourages motorists to be prepared for extreme weather and drive to the current conditions based on their own safety and risk assessment,” acting fire chief Anthony Tataryn told CTV News by email.

The report is considering three different system options for drivers to be aware of in certain areas, including stand-alone detection, a traffic camera and an integrated system.

Further updates on the flood control strategy program are expected sometime between May and June.