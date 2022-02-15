Remai Modern to offer free admission for youth
The Remai Modern art gallery. (Emily Renaud photo)
Remai Modern is dropping admission fees for anyone under 18.
Additionally, starting Feb. 16, adult admission will be "by donation" every Wednesday — meaning visitors over 18 can pay any "amount of their choice."
"We have a responsibility as a public institution to ensure everyone in our community has opportunities to access to the museum and its programs,” Remai board of directors chair Doug Matheson said in a news release.
The special Wednesday pricing is part of a one-year pilot project.
The gallery says the changes are the result of "extensive consultation" with the public and other stakeholders.