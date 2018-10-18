

CTV Saskatoon





The Remai Modern more than doubled its goal for visitors in its first year of operation.

“Seeing this building alive with art, activity, conversation and community has been immensely gratifying,” board chair Scott Verity said in a news release.

“On behalf of the entire board I want to thank the people of Saskatoon for supporting the museum in its first year.”

The art museum tallied 453,176 visits, exceeding its business plan goal of 190,000. Forty per cent of visitors were from outside the province.

It also earned $484,579 in admission revenue, exceeding the target of $410,000.

The Remai Modern counts 9,138 members, which translates to $364,133 in membership revenue — more than three times the goal of $108,500.

More than 20,000 people attended Rawlco Radio Free Admission days.