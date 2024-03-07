Regina man killed in dual semi crash on Highway 11

SASKATOON
    A semi driver from Regina is dead following a major collision on Highway 11 near Bladworth, Saskatchewan on Wednesday.

    Sask. RCMP collision investigators say two semis collided on Wednesday morning. Paramedics declared the driver of one of the semis, a 58-year-old Regina man, dead on the scene.

    The driver and passenger in the other semi were taken to hospital with “non-life threatening” injuries, RCMP said.

    Traffic was rerouted around the site for most of the day Wednesday as paramedics and RCMP attended to the scene.

    Collision reconstructionists are still investigating the crash, RCMP said.

    Bladworth, Sask. is about 100 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

