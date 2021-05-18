SASKATOON -- After hitting 32 Monday afternoon to break a 120 year old record for the hottest May 17 in Saskatoon’s history, the record for May 18 could fall Tuesday.

The projected daytime high of 29 degrees is identical to the previous record of 29 set in 1991.

We can expect a mix of sun and cloud Tuesday, before things really cool off in the evening. Wednesday sees a high of only 12, before we drop into the single digits Thursday and Friday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mainly Sunny

High: 29

Evening: 9

Wednesday – Sunny

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 12

Wednesday – Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: -3