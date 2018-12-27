No charges have yet been laid following a fatal crash just northwest of Saskatoon last week.

Mounties say they believe alcohol was a factor in a head-on crash on Highway 305 near Highway 11 near Warman.

At around 6:40 p.m. on Dec. 21, RCMP officers were called to a crash between two half-ton pickup trucks. A white truck traveling on Highway 305 collided with a blue truck, forcing emergency services to shut down a portion of the highway for almost 24 hours. The highway was opened just before 4 p.m. on Dec. 22.

Two of the three people in the white truck were taken to hospital while an 11-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene. A man in the blue truck was also taken to hospital with injuries.

The girl has been identified as Sophie Schnurr of Warman. According to her obituary, she loved baking and going to the lake with her grandparents. She had a zest for life and always made sure to do the best in her school, homework and everything she was involved in.

Her family thanked the first responders and staff at Royal University Hospital for their assistance, care and compassion.

Warman RCMP Sgt. Curtis Little said Thursday that no charges have been laid and there’s no update on the injuries of the three people taken to hospital. RCMP continue to investigate the crash, he said.

A traffic collision analyst’s report is still looking into what exactly happened, he said.

Officers must follow several procedures in this situation and they will provide updates as they happen, he said.