SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating an escaped prisoner who has ties to Saskatoon.

On Aug. 29 at around 6 p.m., Yorkton RCMP said it was notified a serving inmate, Jamie Lyn Holmes, walked away from the White Spruce Training Centre near Yorkton.

The 28 year old is currently facing a charge of being unlawfully at large, RCMP said in a news release.

Holmes is described as being 5’11”, approximately 180 pounds. He has a buzz cut, blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing black/gray pants with a red pocket and a grey t-shirt, RCMP said.

Holmes is known to frequent to the Saskatoon areas and police said he is not believed to be a risk to the public.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Holmes is asked to contact Yorkton RCMP at 306-786-2400 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).