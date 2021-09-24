SASKATOON -- RCMP are looking for witnesses after a gun was fired at a police vehicle on Tuesday on Mosquito First Nation.

Around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Battlefords RCMP received a report that two people were travelling on Mosquito First Nation with guns, according to a news release.

As officers were investigating, a gun was fired from a dark blue Chevrolet Cruze at one of the police vehicles while an officer was driving it. The hood of the police vehicle was struck but no one was injured, RCMP said.

Police said officers followed the car to a home on Mosquito First Nation where the occupants of the vehicle then fled.

RCMP contained the area and later executed a search warrant at the home and seized the Chevrolet Cruze, the release said.

The scene of the firearm discharge, the home, the police vehicle and the Chevrolet Cruze are being processed for evidence, according to RCMP.

Investigators are looking to speak to anyone who saw the Chevrolet Cruze on Tuesday evening. Witnesses are asked to call their local RCMP detachment at 310-RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.