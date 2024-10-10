RCMP search for two 'armed and dangerous' suspects after carjacking in Sask. First Nation

The Saskatchewan RCMP is responding to a report of an armed carjacking in Red Pheasant First Nation.

In a release on Thursday morning, the RCMP said a woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the robbery.

Two suspects, a male and a female, are believed to be involved in the crime, and they are considered armed and dangerous.

The suspects were last seen driving a 2019 Dodge Ram truck, Warlock edition. The truck has the word "O'Brien" or "O'Brian" written on the back window and Saskatchewan license plate 716 LWG.

Police say they don’t yet have a more detailed description of the suspects.

Investigators have reason to believe that the suspects may be travelling to Saskatoon, but their current whereabouts are unknown.

The RCMP are asking the public to report any suspicious activity or people in the Red Pheasant First Nation or Saskatoon areas.

Police ask that anyone who sees a 2019 Dodge Ram truck, Warlock edition, in those areas to contact them.

The RCMP said it will provide updates as more information becomes available. If there’s an imminent risk to public safety, the RCMP said it will notify the public.