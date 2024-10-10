SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • RCMP search for two 'armed and dangerous' suspects after carjacking in Sask. First Nation

    RCMP
    Share

    The Saskatchewan RCMP is responding to a report of an armed carjacking in Red Pheasant First Nation.

    In a release on Thursday morning, the RCMP said a woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the robbery.

    Two suspects, a male and a female, are believed to be involved in the crime, and they are considered armed and dangerous.

    The suspects were last seen driving a 2019 Dodge Ram truck, Warlock edition. The truck has the word "O'Brien" or "O'Brian" written on the back window and Saskatchewan license plate 716 LWG.

    Police say they don’t yet have a more detailed description of the suspects.

    Investigators have reason to believe that the suspects may be travelling to Saskatoon, but their current whereabouts are unknown.

    The RCMP are asking the public to report any suspicious activity or people in the Red Pheasant First Nation or Saskatoon areas.

    Police ask that anyone who sees a 2019 Dodge Ram truck, Warlock edition, in those areas to contact them.

    The RCMP said it will provide updates as more information becomes available. If there’s an imminent risk to public safety, the RCMP said it will notify the public.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News