RCMP on scene of 'serious' collision on Highway 16
Published Friday, June 18, 2021 7:57PM CST Last Updated Friday, June 18, 2021 7:57PM CST
SASKATOON -- RCMP say officers are currently on the scene of what they are calling a 'serious collision' on Highway 16, two miles west of Kandahar.
Police say it involves a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle
Both lanes are blocked off and detours are in place, according to RCMP.
RCMP say the traffic restrictions are expected to remain in place for several hours as the investigation takes place.