RCMP investigate after Manitoba woman dies at Sask. golf course

Creighton RCMP responded to calls of a 24-year-old woman in medical distress at a nearby golf course on October 6.

RCMP said the woman, identified at Tristan Jobb, was declared deceased on the scene.

Jobb was originally from Flin Flon, Manitoba and her family has been notified.

“An autopsy has been ordered and completed by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service to investigate the cause of her death,” RCMP said in a press release.

“The investigation is still ongoing as police await the results of the toxicology and examine evidence gathered from the scene to determine the circumstances of her death.”

Police said the Saskatchewan Coroners Service has now taken over the investigation and they would not provide further information.

Investigators are asking anyone who saw or interacted with Jobb on October 5 to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Creighton is about 543 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, near the Manitoba border.