RCMP have identified a body found in the South Saskatchewan River as 57-year-old Robert Lehto.

Mounties and members of the Saskatoon Fire Department water dive team found Lehto’s body on Thursday.

Lehto was reported missing Sunday at 6 p.m., according to RCMP.

That evening, police dogs and STARS searched the shoreline, while firefighters boated downstream to look for Lehto.

Lehto was last seen near a sandbar at Paradise Beach, about 28 kilometers south of Saskatoon.