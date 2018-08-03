RCMP identify body found in river
RCMP and firefighters found a body, now identified as Robert Lehto, on Thursday by the the South Saskatchewan River. (CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, August 3, 2018 2:31PM CST
Last Updated Friday, August 3, 2018 2:39PM CST
RCMP have identified a body found in the South Saskatchewan River as 57-year-old Robert Lehto.
Mounties and members of the Saskatoon Fire Department water dive team found Lehto’s body on Thursday.
Lehto was reported missing Sunday at 6 p.m., according to RCMP.
That evening, police dogs and STARS searched the shoreline, while firefighters boated downstream to look for Lehto.
Lehto was last seen near a sandbar at Paradise Beach, about 28 kilometers south of Saskatoon.