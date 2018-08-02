

CTV Saskatoon





RCMP have found the body of a man along the South Saskatchewan River.

Mounties and members of the Saskatoon Fire Department water dive team were deployed to the river this afternoon.

Police have yet to make a positive identification, but say the search for Robert Lehto has been suspended.

Lehto, 57, was last seen near a sandbar at Paradise beach on Sunday evening.

Crews began searching for Lehto Sunday, which eventually included STARS Air Ambulance, RCMP’s Underwater Recovery Unit and Civilian Air Search and Rescue

Paradise Beach is about 28 kilometres south of Saskatoon.