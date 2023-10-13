RCMP find wanted man near Sask. First Nation

The subject of a dangerous person alert in the Montreal Lake Cree Nation area was located and arrested by police Friday.

RCMP say Justice Bird, 29, was arrested at a residence north of Montreal Lake late Friday afternoon.

Thursday evening, Saskatchewan RCMP said one person was in custody hours after a dangerous persons alert was first issued for a First Nation due to reports of two men in the community with a firearm.

Mounties then cancelled the alert for the Montreal Lake Cree Nation, about 240 kilometres north of Saskatoon, saying there is no immediate risk to public safety.

They say one injury has been reported, with the injured being transported to hospital and no details on their condition.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and an updated will be provided when available.

-- With files from The Canadian Press.