Hundreds walk in Saskatoon to raise awareness for Alzheimer's

A walking party of 200 people gathered at River Landing Amphitheatre on Saturday to prepare for either a one or four-kilometer walk to advocate awareness for Alzheimer's, dementia, and other neuro-degenerative diseases.

The event put on by IG Wealth, is one of 400 walks taking place across Canada.

Once at the river landing, a series of speeches and warmups took place for the walkers.

One of the speakers was Connie Snider, a spokesperson for the event.

"There's still stigma attached to people with dementia, so we want to bring hope to those people that you can live well with dementia, once you get a diagnosis life is not over," said Snider.

She calls attention to the dementia helpline (1-877-949-4141,) for those seeking more information about their own-- or a loved one's condition.

The 200-strong walking crowd raised a mighty $70,000 for the Alzheimer's Society of Saskatchewan.

The goal for all of the walks taking place across Saskatchewan is $200,000