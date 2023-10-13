Saskatoon

    • One person in custody after shelter in place alert, one man still wanted

    Justice Bird

    RCMP in Saskatchewan say one person is in custody hours after a dangerous persons alert was first issued for a First Nation due to reports of two men in the community with a firearm.

    Mounties have cancelled the alert for the Montreal Lake Cree Nation, about 240 kilometres north of Saskatoon, saying there is no immediate risk to public safety.

    Authorities say they are still searching for 29-year-old Justice Bird, who is described as wearing a white ball cap, black and white clothes, and has several face tattoos.

    RCMP are asking people not to approach Bird and to call 911 with any information.

    They say one injury has been reported, with the injured being transported to hospital and no details on their condition.

    RCMP says the public should remain vigilant and should expect an increased police presence in the Montreal Lake Cree Nation area.

    -- With files from The Canadian Press.

    Saskatoon Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Who's to blame for rising food prices in Canada?

    Although the latest data from Statistics Canada shows that monthly increases in food prices may be slowing down, the cost of groceries in Canada remains high. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks down some of the key factors that are driving up food costs in Canada.

    Warning: Graphic

    Warning: Graphic Israel releases horrific images of slain children after Hamas attack

    Israel's government showed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO defence ministers graphic images of dead children and civilians on Thursday, saying they were killed by Palestinian group Hamas as it builds support for its response.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News