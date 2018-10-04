

CTV Saskatoon





RCMP have arrested five people after reports of shots fired at a home on the Montreal Lake First Nation on Wednesday morning.

When officers from Montreal Lake, Prince Albert, Sturgeon Lake and Waskesiu arrived, the suspect had fled.

RCMP say a suspect vehicle was located a short time later and a gun was seized.

All five people arrested knew each other, according to RCMP.

A school, daycare and band office were temporarily placed in lock-down.