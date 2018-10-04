RCMP arrest 5 people after shots fired on Montreal Lake Nation
RCMP vehicles respond to report of shots fired in Montreal Lake Cree Nation. (Courtesy: Facebook)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, October 4, 2018 11:32AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, October 4, 2018 3:47PM CST
RCMP have arrested five people after reports of shots fired at a home on the Montreal Lake First Nation on Wednesday morning.
When officers from Montreal Lake, Prince Albert, Sturgeon Lake and Waskesiu arrived, the suspect had fled.
RCMP say a suspect vehicle was located a short time later and a gun was seized.
All five people arrested knew each other, according to RCMP.
A school, daycare and band office were temporarily placed in lock-down.