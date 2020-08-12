SASKATOON -- We’ve still got warm temperatures, but the chance of some thunderstorms will cool things down a bit after a heat wave.

Wednesday sees a mix of sun and cloud with light morning rain and chance of a thunderstorm. Strong winds will blow between 30 and 50 km/h as well. The daytime high is expected to be around 28.

Thursday is much the same, with a risk of showers, and a daytime high in the mid-twenties. Given the rain, the humidity could make it feel even warmer.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Sunny/Risk of Rain

High: 28

Evening: 24

Thursday – Mostly Sunny/Risk of Rain

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 26

Friday – Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 23