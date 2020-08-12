Advertisement
Rain cools things off a bit: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Blair Farthing
Published Wednesday, August 12, 2020 4:49AM CST
SASKATOON -- We’ve still got warm temperatures, but the chance of some thunderstorms will cool things down a bit after a heat wave.
Wednesday sees a mix of sun and cloud with light morning rain and chance of a thunderstorm. Strong winds will blow between 30 and 50 km/h as well. The daytime high is expected to be around 28.
Thursday is much the same, with a risk of showers, and a daytime high in the mid-twenties. Given the rain, the humidity could make it feel even warmer.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Sunny/Risk of Rain
High: 28
Evening: 24
Thursday – Mostly Sunny/Risk of Rain
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 26
Friday – Mostly Cloudy
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 23