Radisson radar station expected to be back up in March: Environment Canada
Environment Canada's radar station is shown here near Radisson, Sask., on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. (Jennifer Jellicoe/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, December 15, 2017 4:00PM CST
Environment Canada’s radar station near Radisson, Sask., will be out of service for another few months.
Crews are still testing new radar and don’t expect the station to be back online until March, the weather agency said Friday.
The station has been down for a few months.
According to Environment Canada, the weather agency is relying on other radar stations and tools while the Radisson station is upgraded.
