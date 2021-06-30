SASKATOON -- A full fire ban has been put in place in the R.M. of Corman Park due to dry conditions and the extreme heat.

The ban prohibits any open flame fires including fire pits, burning barrels and fireworks within the R.M. of Corman Park.

The only exceptions are internal household fire places and gas fueled equipment such as a propane barbeques and propane fire pit.

A heat warning is in effect for Saskatoon, the R.M. of Corman Park and surrounding areas.

Temperatures in those areas are expected to hit a high of 35 C Thursday.

Meanwhile, the City of Saskatoon said no fire or fireworks bans are in place.

It said fireworks can only be used on private property Thursday between the hours of dusk and 11 p.m.

The city is reminding people to only light fireworks in an open area away from spectators and combustible materials.