Puppy trapped in well rescued by Sask. fire crews

Buckland Fire and Rescue were called out to the Wahpeton Dakota Nation with reports that someone was stuck in a well Friday night and ended up saving a puppy.

The call came in just after 8 p.m. fire chief Garry Schrader told CTV News.

“I guess what happened was when she noticed the puppy down there. She went down to get it and then she got stuck,” he said.

Schrader said the woman was already rescued from the well by the time crews arrived, but the puppy was still in the well.

“My guys were looking in there and they saw the puppy down in the well and are definitely puppy lovers. We spent over an hour tr[ying] to get it out.”

He said the well was about 15-20 feet deep.

“We rigged up a bunch of stuff and worked on it and finally got it into a bag and looped a rope around it and got it up.”

As for the puppy, according to Schrader, the furry friend was just a few days old at the time of the rescue.