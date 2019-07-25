A Saskatoon man charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement will undergo a 30 day psychiatric assessment before his case can move forward.

Joseph Yaremko, 37, made a video appearance in Saskatoon Provincial Court this morning from Regina where he is in custody.

The Crown told court that the assessment was ordered by a judge following a separate and less serious matter in Moose Jaw.

The assessment was never made because Saskatchewan Hospital, a psychiatric rehabilitation hospital, refused to take him after he escaped from there in 2014.

Yaremko was charged in early June after a 21-year-old woman reported a man knocked on her door and forced his way inside and sexually assaulted her in her home in the 100 block of Wellman Crescent.

He will be back in court Monday where it is expected court will discuss plans for an assessment at the Regional Psychiatric Centre in Saskatoon.