The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations is calling on the province to return its share of gaming profits to Indigenous communities.

Redirecting profits from the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority should be a priority for Saskatchewan’s next premier, according to Chief Bobby Cameron of the FSIN.

“At a time when we need serious investment in infrastructure, in housing, here in our region we need 13,000 homes to get to that comparative level where a family can have a decent night's sleep,” Cameron said.

The province currently takes a 25 per cent share of profits from SIGA, amounting to $18 to $20 million annually, according to the FSIN.

The money would also help support youth and mental wellness centres, according to Cameron.

The successor to outgoing Premier Brad Wall will be determined Saturday when Saskatchewan Party members vote for their new leader.