As Premier Scott Moe announced tighter travel restrictions for Saskatchewan's northernmost communities, he committed relief funds to help communities limit the spread of COVID-19.

While the province reported just one new case of the virus in the far north on Thursday, 50 of the province's 88 active cases are concentrated in the region and two La Loche long-term care residents have died from the virus.

On Thursday Moe pledged, $370,000 to help contain the outbreak in the far north.

Of the money, $350,000 will be provided through the province's government relations ministry to New North, the association representing northern communities.

The money will go towards establishing and maintaining community checkpoints as part of the latest public health order, the province said in a news release.

The remaining portion of the money, $20,000 will go directly to the Northern Village of La Loche to help support public safety, food and COVID-19-related education initiatives, the province said.

“We are providing direct supports to northern communities and businesses to ensure the necessary resources are available while imposing further restrictions to ensure the necessary steps are being taken to reduce the spread and flatten the curve in the north," Moe said in the release.

$10 million needed: NDP

Earlier on Thursday NDP leader Ryan Meili called on the province to provide $10 million to communities in northern Saskatchewan to help stop the COVID-19 outbreak.

Meili, alongside Athabasca MLA Buckley Belanger and northern affairs critic Doyle Vermette asked the provincial government to take immediate action and provide emergency relief to stop the spread of COVID-19 in La Loche, Patuanak, and Beauval.

“The province needs to step up with real, tangible support for Northern communities to address this outbreak,” Meili said in a news release.

Meili also wants to province to establish a field hospital in La Loche for positive COVID-19 patients to self-isolate.