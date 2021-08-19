SASKATOON -- Two Saskatchewan medical organizations want school divisions to consider mandatory masking and vaccination policies for the upcoming academic year.

The Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA) and the Saskatchewan College of Family Physicians (SCFP) issued a joint statement Wednesday afternoon.

“We are asking school divisions to enact measures that will mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in their schools, especially as the highly contagious Delta variant spreads in the province,” said SMA president Dr. Eben Strydom, who is a family physician in Melfort.

Doctors are concerned with rising COVID-19 numbers and trailing vaccination rates for people aged 12 and older, the statement said.

“Physicians are especially concerned as we now have a pandemic of the unvaccinated, yet children under 12 cannot receive their shots,” Strydom said.

In July, 18 per cent of Saskatchewan's new COVID-19 cases occurred in children under 12, he said.

The groups say they support the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation's call for mandatory vaccinations for eligible staff and students and parents or guardians in the province's school divisions.

The SMA and SCFP recommend school divisions mandate mask-wearing to help control the spread of COVID-19.

They also want mobile vaccination clinics in schools; a requirement for sick children and adults to stay home and get tested; the proactive reporting of positive cases to parents; and social distancing where possible.

"We need to do everything we can to protect our children who cannot yet be vaccinated,” said SCFP president Dr. Myles Deutscher, a Saskatoon family physician.

“COVID-19 is affecting children and with the more dangerous variants and increasing evidence of long-term effects of COVID, it is more important than ever to protect this population."