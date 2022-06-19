Proposed suburb near Saskatoon to provide 'proof of concept' for sustainable development

A concept drawing of Solair, a proposed development near Saskatoon. (Arbutus Properties) A concept drawing of Solair, a proposed development near Saskatoon. (Arbutus Properties)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London