Prince Albert to get Ronald McDonald House

Prince Albert is getting its own Ronald McDonald House to support children and families in the region.

Lake Country Co-op is the founding partner for the project. They have donated 4.4 acres of land near the Victoria Hospital, according to a Co-op news release.

“We are beyond excited to donate the land for this project as this house will support families from across our entire trading area and beyond,” said Tim Keller, CEO of Lake Country Co-op.

“A project like this is greatly needed in our city as we continue to grow and experience robust economic development; we are the healthcare hub for all residents of North and North Central Saskatchewan.”

Ronald McDonald Houses offer a place for families to stay while children receive medical care. Currently, Prince Albert only has a Ronald McDonald Family Room in the pediatrics unit of the hospital, according to its website.

Over the past five years, Ronald McDonald House Charities have supported about 1,150 families each year, the news release said.

Co-op said that it was vital to support families in the Prince Albert area. They said the region is growing, and the need for pediatric medical care is expanding.

Ronald McDonald House Charities Saskatchewan posted the news to a social media account earlier this week.

“We are so grateful and beyond excited about this news!! We’ll see you soon Prince Albert,” the post said.