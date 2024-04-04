Prince Albert teens charged after person attacked with metal ball on rope

Prince Albert police say two teenagers have been charged after a person was attacked with a metal ball on a rope and robbed of his belongings early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the scene on Marquis Road West shortly after 4:30 a.m., where the victim sustained a head injury during the incident and was taken to hospital for further evaluation, a news release from Prince Albert Police Service said.

Police said the two suspects, who were “clad in all black attire,” were then located behind a business on the 3300 block of 2nd Avenue West and arrested after a brief pursuit.

As a result a 16-yeat-old boy was charged with robbery and disguise with intent and an 18-year-old man was charged with robbery.

Police said the weapon used in the incident and the victim's stolen items were recovered.

The victim’s current condition is not known.

Both of the accused will make their first court appearances in Prince Albert on Friday.