Prince Albert's job and career fair returns after three years

The Opening Doors to Tomorrow Career & Job Fair returned to the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre on Wednesday after three years of closure due to the pandemic.

Thousands of students dropped by the 11th annual event to look at different education and employment opportunities.

More than 60 exhibitors got a chance to meet and inform students about what to expect in different industries.

“Our unique hands-on displays at the career fair allow students to physically see and ‘try on’ a career,” said Patricia Bibby, Committee Chair of Opening Doors to Tomorrow Career & Job Fair.

Shelby Gilmour with the Parkland Ambulance Care says a career fair helps them get students to learn more about what she describes as the “crazy career of paramedics.”

“We’re always in need of paramedics in Prince Albert and throughout the province. There always seems to be a shortage. So the more help, the more hands we can get, the better,” said Gilmour.

Gilmour says because of a labour shortage, there are opportunities available in the field.

“We are hiring EMRs (Emergency Medical Responders), PCPs (Primary Care Paramedics), and ACPs (Advanced Care Paramedics),” said Gilmour.

“We have training opportunities for EMRs. So people can come out of school and get the EMR training and then we can hire them like on-the-job training basically.”

Apart from employers, various post-secondary schools were at the event talking about the programs and courses available to students.

Schools include the University of Saskatchewan, University of Regina, University of Lethbridge, University of Winnipeg, and Mount Royal University among others.

“I’m here to learn about different types of colleges and see what I’m interested in to help me more in life and help my future,” said Nevaeh Markowski.

Markowski says she is currently interested in dentistry and interior design and she found things that would help her get there in the career fair.

“I was looking around and I found more stuff I want to do if I don’t become an underground miner… nursing, yeah,” said Zander Rydder, a Grade 9 student.

The job and career fair is a single-day event offering students an idea of opportunities not just in Prince Albert but across Canada as well.