Troy Cooper is moving south.

Prince Albert’s police chief will soon be leaving the north-central Saskatchewan city to take over the top spot with the Saskatoon Police Service.

The Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners announced him as the city’s new police chief Wednesday, a few months after former chief Clive Weighill retired.

“He is the candidate who will continue to motivate and engage our highly qualified Police Service while he concurrently engages with groups and residents throughout our city,” board chair Darlene Brander said in a news release. “We found the community leader we wanted.”

Cooper, who starts with the Saskatoon police Feb. 28, has been the Prince Albert Police Service’s chief since 2012. He served eight years as deputy chief before landing the Prince Albert chief job, and has also served as an inspector, staff sergeant, detective and constable with the Prince Albert force.

He holds a master’s of business administration in law enforcement and security from Charles Sturt University and a bachelor’s of professional arts in criminal justice from Athabasca University, and has won several awards for his police work.

The Saskatoon police board began searching for a new chief in June, when Weighill announced his plans to retire.

Weighill served as Saskatoon police chief for 11 years.