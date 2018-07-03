

CTV Saskatoon





Prince Albert police are now investigating the city’s first homicide of 2018. The victim, a 28-year-old man, died in a Saskatoon hospital after being shot last week.

Emergency crews were called to an alley on the 200 block of Ninth Street East in Prince Albert around 9:10 p.m. on June 28.

The 28-year-old man was taken to Victoria hospital, but was later transported to Saskatoon.

Police searched a home in the 900 block of Third Avenue East in Prince Albert in connection with the case.

Investigators don’t know what the motive is for the shooting, but say it is not random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince Albert police or Crime Stoppers.