Prince Albert police investigating death of 52-year-old man

Prince Albert Police have launched an investigation into the death of a man who was found unresponsive Monday afternoon.

At 2:50 p.m., Prince Albert Police responded to a call to assist Parkland Ambulance paramedics in the 500 block of 18th Street East for a report of a man who was not conscious and not breathing.

Police pronounced the 52 year old dead at the scene when they arrived.

The criminal investigations division and the forensic identification unit are working with the Saskatchewan Coroner's Office to discover a cause of death. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.