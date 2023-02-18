Prince Albert police arrest one person after highway pursuit

Prince Albert police have charged a 21-year-old man after a police pursuit in that community.

Around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, police responded to the unit block of 28th Street East following a report that a couple had been threatened by two individuals with guns, according to a Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) news release.

“The suspects reportedly blocked their vehicle in a parking lot and pointed firearms at the man and woman before fleeing eastbound on 28th Street,” the release said.

Police said they located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop in the 500 block of 13th Street East.

“The driver ignored police warnings to stop and drove away at a high rate of speed heading north, away from the city. Due to the serious nature of this incident and the report of threats involving firearms, police pursued the vehicle outside the city,” the release read.

There was at least one gunshot fired at police during the pursuit, according to police.

Police arrested the only person in the vehicle along Highway 693 and found live and spent rounds of ammunition and a long-barrelled rifle, police explained.

They said they also found a sawed-off rifle in a ditch close by.

PAPS said the vehicle had been reported stolen from the 400 block of 15th Street East on Tuesday.

While the investigation continues, the 21-year-old man is facing numerous charges and will make his first court appearance on Feb. 21st.