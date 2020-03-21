PRINCE ALBERT -- Prince Albert MP Randy Hoback has confirmed he is awaiting a COVID-19 test result after being advised a person at an event he was at in Ottawa tested positive for the virus.

The meeting was held in Ottawa on March 11.

In a news release sent out Saturday, Hoback stated following the onset of a sore throat, he contacted the Prince Albert Health Office and was referred to get tested for COVID-19.

Hoback stated he has been told to expect his test results on Tuesday, March 24. Until then, he will continue to self-isolate with his wife Jerri until health officials say otherwise.