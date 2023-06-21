Prince Albert man named Hometown Hero for spending his life helping others find their path

Bill Powalinsky has made helping people not only his lifelong pursuit but his family’s legacy.

The CEO of the Prince Albert and District Community Services Centre has spent decades of his life trying to improve others’.

Starting in 1968 as a social income support operator, the community services centre has grown over time to include an employment and budget counselling centre, operate two SARCAN recycling depots and operate the paratransit and seniors transport programs in the city.

It’s what Powalinsky calls “Prince Albert’s best-kept secret.”

“When you set your mind to something, and you really picture it, and you project it, you can actually make it happen, and I believe that fully,” Powalinsky said.

Returning to the city in 1976 to help his parents operate four group homes for people of various ages with intellectual disabilities, Powalinsky credits them with instilling the belief and benefits of community building.

Powalinsky’s twin sister has an intellectual disability. Unable to accept the philosophy from nearly 70 years ago of having institutions looking after her, Powalisnky’s parents opened their first children’s home, which quickly expanded to four homes in two years.

Looking at that trailblazing example, Powalinsky vowed to help others overcome their challenges.

“It’s a world of difference compared to where my parents started out with their challenges to where things are today,” Powalinsky said.

“I think that in this one generation, outstanding changes have occurred. It's like starting to see a horse and buggy to putting a man on the moon. It's phenomenal.”

Roughly 1,000 people a year come through the community service centre’s doors for employment services, In addition to the roughly 100,000 visits to SARCAN and 30,000 trips in its transportation programs.

Powalinsky takes particular pride in the employment programs. After a bad experience with a guidance counsellor in high school, he vowed anyone who crossed his path would get better service than he received.

“The thing that gives me the greatest joy is watching somebody come in and with support discover their way and their path and they become empowered,” he said. “We see it happen daily here.”

Over the years, Powalinsky has been approached by strangers in public thanking him for the help he offered and the accomplishments they’ve been able to celebrate since seeking out Powalinsky and the centre.

“That's all it takes to give you the energy to keep going,” Powalinsky said.

Powalinsky’s influence has extended to another generation. His daughter Alex is currently finishing her master’s degree in Indigenous social work.

“Helping has become not only a personal passion of mine but also now my professional commitment as well,” she said.

“I'm just really grateful for all the opportunities that I was still able to have growing up with everything that my dad has done in the community.”

With the Powalinsky pair serving on various non-profit and social services boards, they’ve been able to work closely with one another in multiple capacities.

While it seems the work is endless, there’s nothing Powalinsky or Alex would rather be doing.

“It can be hard and taxing to do the work," Alex said, "but for me, it's also as hard to sit at home knowing that there's work that needs to be done."

Powalinsky has also served as the chair for the local chamber of commerce and is currently the president of the Prince Albert and Area Community Foundation.

In 2021, Powalinsky was in a vehicle with Alex’s children when they were hit head-on by a drunk driver. He is still recovering from the crash nearly 18 months later. His right leg is in a cast and he uses a wheelchair to get around.

There were times when Powalisnky thought he was going to die, but instead, he used the challenge as yet another opportunity to make a difference.

“Being able to stay connected to the community through something that was so hard was instrumental in his own healing,” Alex said. “And that was probably the biggest example of the genuine sincerity with which my dad does this work – I’m just so proud.”

Powalinsky feels there's no better reward than empowering someone else to discover and achieve their goals -- and that's why he doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.