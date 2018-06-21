

CTV Saskatoon





A man in Prince Albert is facing assault charges after police say he resisted arrest and tried several times to spit on officers.

The 19-year-old, who police say was on conditions to not consume alcohol and has a history of violence, was found intoxicated in his bedroom after officers responded to a disturbance call on the 100 block of 29th Street West on Wednesday.

Police tried to arrest him, but he physically resisted and tried to spit on the officers, police said in a news release.

He was arrested after additional officers were called to the scene.

He’s accused of two counts of assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest, breaching probation and being at large on his undertaking.

He’s scheduled to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Thursday.