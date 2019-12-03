The manager of the Prince Albert Food Bank says it had a good start to Giving Tuesday.

"We had a great one today, the Saskatchewan Egg Producers Association just dropped off 630 dozen eggs for us. And that's going to be part of a regular monthly shipment so that's going to make a huge difference for our clients," Kim Scruby said.

Giving Tuesday follows Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It is an international movement, promoted on social media, dedicated to giving back.

The donation comes at a time when the number of food bank users in Prince Albert is up 10 per cent over last year. About 3,300 people use the food bank per month, 47 per cent of whom are children.

The economy is main factor behind the increase, Scruby said. The unemployment rate for the Prince Albert economic region is 19 per cent, while the city itself is hovering around nine percent, Scruby said.

Charlene Bernard, development officer with the Prince Albert branch of the Canadian Cancer Society, said the campaign is a great idea to inspire people to give back.

People can volunteer time, donate money or get creative with giving by hosting a lunch, making something, or buying a gift from the cancer society online, she said.

The society is selling raffle tickets on a donated quilt.