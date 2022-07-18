Prince Albert council denies gun store's sponsorship sign at ball diamond

Prince Albert council denies gun store's sponsorship sign at ball diamond

A Prince Albert, Sask. gun store owner says no clear reason has been provided after its sign was removed. (CTV News/Lisa Risom) A Prince Albert, Sask. gun store owner says no clear reason has been provided after its sign was removed. (CTV News/Lisa Risom)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King granted bail

Pat King, an organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks earlier this year, has been granted bail. The decision was delivered in an Ottawa courtroom Monday by Superior Court Justice Anne London-Weinstein.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London