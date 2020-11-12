PRINCE ALBERT -- Prince Albert city council has two new members: Tony Head and Dawn Kilmer.

Head, who was elected the city councillor for Ward 3, edged above incumbent Evert Botha and former councillor Lee Atkinson in Monday’s civic election. Head received 302 votes, while Botha got 237 and Atkinson got 224.

Head is a previous city employee. He currently works for the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), representing Indigenous peoples in Prince Albert and the north.

“Behind me, there’s a wall of elected leaders in their suit and ties and I have those things, but I definitely plan to wear something a little bit more recognizable as an Indigenous person,” he said.

Head said a few of his priorities are public safety, youth and homelessness.

“We’re only as strong as our weakest resident, and it’s important that we lift up and work with each other,” he said.

Kilmer, the Ward 7 councillor elect, was the principal of Carlton Comprehensive Public High School for 13 years.

“It’s a unique experience being able to spend so much time with the youth, and with the people who work hard to help the youth,” she said.

“What I bring is just someone who is open to learn, listen and help continue to build our community.”

Similarly to Head, Kilmer said her main priority is to create safer neighbourhoods.

“For me and for Ward 7, what I heard from them, was that they wanted a safe, healthy, vibrant community and neighbourhoods where crime issues were brought to the forefront and I think that’s number one.”

Kilmer replaces Dennis Nowoselsky, who gave up his seat to run for mayor.

Kilmer received 453 votes in the election, while mental health counsellor Diana Wooden received 206.

Both Kilmer and Head add more diversity to Prince Albert City Council.

Kilmer’s win adds another woman to the group, bringing that total to three, and Head brings another Indigenous voice.

All other incumbents, including Mayor Greg Dionne, were re-elected: Charlene Miller (Ward 1), Terra-Lennox Zepp (Ward 2), Don Cody (Ward 4), Dennis Ogrodnick (Ward 5) and Blake Edwards (Ward 6). Ted Zurakowski acclaimed Ward 8.