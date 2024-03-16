Pothole season arrives as Saskatoon gears up for spring melt
Spring has sprung a bit early in Saskatoon, bringing the puddle and pothole season.
With temperatures fluctuating above and below freezing, the city is preparing for the melt.
The City of Saskatoon says the crews are uncovering catch basins and thawing frozen locations that aren’t draining on the street.
Saskatoon received over 50 centimetres of snow in the first week of March and there is still a lot of snow piled on residential and business properties, the city said.
The city asks residents and businesses to prepare their properties for the spring melt by clearing catch basins and creating drainage paths on their properties.
As the snow melts, residents are asked to be cautious around puddles as the meltwater can expose hidden potholes —a major headache for drivers and a tripping hazard for pedestrians.
The city is urging people to help the crews by clearing snow and ice from sidewalks, not throwing snow on the street, and reporting where water is impacting traffic or crosswalks.
The city is also urging residents to be proactive in protecting their property from potential flooding caused by the rapid melt.
