Porter Airlines starts Toronto-Saskatoon flights

Porter Airlines touched down in Saskatoon for the first time on Thursday as the airline inaugurated service to Saskatchewan with daily roundtrip flights between Toronto Pearson and Saskatoon airport.

Flights between Toronto-Pearson and Saskatoon operate by new 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, Porter Airlines said in a release.

According to the Porter Airlines website, a one-way flight to Toronto on Thursday with a carry-on bag could cost you about $150, before tax and fees.

“Saskatoon is an important destination as Porter grows its cross-Canada network. Serving all 10 provinces is extremely meaningful for us, creating added connectivity between the east and the west,” Porter Airlines president Kevin Jackson said.

The route also connects to eastern Canada destinations out of Toronto-Pearson, including Halifax, Montréal, Ottawa, and St. John’s.

“YXE Saskatoon Airport is excited to welcome Porter Airlines to our city and province. Porter will enhance our community’s connectivity through their Toronto Pearson hub, providing many additional one-stop markets in eastern Canada, the US, and beyond via codeshare partners,” YXE Saskatoon Airport president & CEO Stephen Maybury said.

“We are thrilled to have Porter’s exceptional service offering available for the first time in Saskatchewan, connecting our city and province to the world.”

According to the Porter Airlines website, Porter serves 50 destinations in all Canadian provinces including Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary, and Winnipeg.