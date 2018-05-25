

A Saskatoon man is facing two dozen charges after police seized seven sawed-off guns and seven pellet pistols from a home in the city’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.

The 24-year-old was taken into custody after officers searched the home, on the 1600 block of 19th Street West, late Thursday afternoon. Officers with the guns and gangs unit and the tactical support unit executed the search warrant, police said in a news release.

Several people were inside the home. A 32-year-old woman, who was unlawfully at large, and a 17-year-old boy, wanted for breaching court conditions, were also arrested.

The man facing the two dozen gun-related charges is set to appear before a justice of the peace Friday evening. Police say more charges against the man are pending.