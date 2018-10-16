

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon Police were called to a school in the 200 block of Avenue S South around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday following a report of an armed man.

Initial reports stated that a man with a gun and a second man on a bike with a machete had been seen in the school yard.

One of the men attempted to gain entry into the school but was unsuccessful. This school, as well as a second school in the 300 block of Avenue N South, went into perimeter lockdown. The lockdowns were lifted around 2 p.m.

The suspect carrying the machete is described as wearing dark-coloured pants and a dark sweatshirt. He was last seen fleeing north towards 22nd Street West.

The suspect with the gun is described as wearing a dark bunnyhug with baggy khaki pants.